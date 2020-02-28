Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $142.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.85. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

