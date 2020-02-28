LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.53

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 6815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

LTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 383,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 228.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 874.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 373,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

