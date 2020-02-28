LEOcoin (LEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,530.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a market cap of $337,310.00 and $1,530.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, C-CEX, LEOxChange and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,657.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.27 or 0.02579775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.99 or 0.03604845 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00684719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00790575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085900 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027879 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00595815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, LEOxChange, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

