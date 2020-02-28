LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 10013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Specifically, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LPSN. ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.