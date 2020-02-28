LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.12

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 1892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.47.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 183.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.