LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette Sells 1,095 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. 5,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,922. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.52.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

