Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs Sells 60,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,247.50.

LUG opened at C$10.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Lundin Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$5.02 and a 1 year high of C$13.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

