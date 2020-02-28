Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Luxfer worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $15.60 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

LXFR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

