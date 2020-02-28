Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ASX:LYL opened at A$5.50 ($3.90) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lycopodium has a 1 year low of A$4.35 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of A$6.41 ($4.55).

Lycopodium Company Profile

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

