LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) EVP Ran I. Makavy Sells 15,000 Shares

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 279.94% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. Analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on LYFT from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LYFT by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LYFT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LYFT in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in LYFT in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

