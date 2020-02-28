Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Receives $28.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. acquired 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $199,314.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,120.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,417 shares of company stock valued at $889,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $7,430,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $4,406,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Macerich has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.04%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

