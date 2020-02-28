Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $59,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 197,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

