Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of MAD opened at A$1.05 ($0.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91. Mader Group has a one year low of A$1.01 ($0.72) and a one year high of A$1.25 ($0.89).

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers and dealers, as well as labor for component exchange, fabrication and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, project support and planning, rail maintenance, and workshops.

