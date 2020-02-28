Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Set at $60.00 by Raymond James

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) received a $60.00 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magna International in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,991. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Magna International has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Magna International by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 1,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.