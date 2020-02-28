Manchester United PLC (MANU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of 900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Manchester United to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 163.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

