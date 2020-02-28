Mangrove Partners Master Fund, Sells 81,718 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at $43,710,913.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GPRE stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Green Plains by 21.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

