Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$21.87 and a 12-month high of C$35.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 41.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

