Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 162.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $519,718.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $391,877.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

