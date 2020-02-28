Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given a Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) has been assigned a price target by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.70. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,725. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

