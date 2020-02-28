Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

MEZ stock opened at A$4.43 ($3.14) on Friday. Meridian Energy has a twelve month low of A$3.40 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of A$5.55 ($3.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$4.77.

Get Meridian Energy alerts:

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.