Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 1,702 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $435,746.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,648,752.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total transaction of $2,191,740.54.

Shares of MLAB opened at $246.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.78. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.