Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 917,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 215,503 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group makes up about 9.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Meta Financial Group worth $33,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

