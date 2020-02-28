Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MXCYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

MXCYY stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.48.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

