Michael Glennon Buys 20,000 Shares of Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Stock

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) insider Michael Glennon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Glennon acquired 5,000 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,975.00 ($2,819.15).

Shares of ASX:GC1 opened at A$0.79 ($0.56) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.83. Glennon Small Companies Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.78 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of A$0.97 ($0.69).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

About Glennon Small Companies

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

