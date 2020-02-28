Michael Hill International Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MHJ)

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

MHJ stock opened at A$0.58 ($0.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. Michael Hill International has a 1-year low of A$0.48 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of A$0.79 ($0.56). The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.61.

Get Michael Hill International alerts:

Michael Hill International Company Profile

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates retail jewelry stores, and provides related services in Australia, New Zeeland, and Canada. The company operates its stores under the Michael Hill brand name. Its stores offer bracelets and bangles, earrings, pendants and necklaces, rings, watches, gifts, and collections.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Michael Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.