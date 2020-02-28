Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPB. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

MPB stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,549 shares of company stock valued at $184,170 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 79,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

