Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Short Interest Up 131.3% in February

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 249,800 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the January 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MSBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $266,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,723 shares of company stock valued at $986,909 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 246,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 35,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.57. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,231. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

