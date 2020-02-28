MKM Partners Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $70.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.36. 44,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,038. Shake Shack has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.61.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

