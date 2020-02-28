Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 27963132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Get Moderna alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.