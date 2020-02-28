Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of MBRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. 8,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,273. The company has a market cap of $28.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.85. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,961 shares during the period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

