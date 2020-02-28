Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.35.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MNTA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,672. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 89.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $37,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $556,344.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,923.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,279. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.