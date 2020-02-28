Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Cut by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,307,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 257,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.74. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.