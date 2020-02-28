Morgan Stanley Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $53.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLAN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

PLAN stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,723,168.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,722 shares of company stock worth $8,793,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

