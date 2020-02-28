MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director H B. Wehrle III Purchases 50,000 Shares

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MRC opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. MRC Global Inc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $721.28 million, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 186.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 98,291 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 233,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.