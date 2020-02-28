MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price objective from analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €276.00 ($320.93) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €238.06 ($276.82).

MTX opened at €216.30 ($251.51) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €273.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €186.90 ($217.33) and a one year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

