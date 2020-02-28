Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,098.00

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,098 ($14.44) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.86), with a volume of 266555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,124 ($14.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,216.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.68.

In other Murray International Trust news, insider David Hardie acquired 53 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,224 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £648.72 ($853.35).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

