Myriad Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1,043.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,721,699,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.