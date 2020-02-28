National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%.

National-Oilwell Varco has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.