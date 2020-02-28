National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 309069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Get National Vision alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In related news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Vision by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Vision by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 1.57.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.