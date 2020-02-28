Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Shares of NKTR opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,632. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

