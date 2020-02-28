NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,764.76 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

