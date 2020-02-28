NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.02

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 65.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 97.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $16.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $317.72 on Friday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.36.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

