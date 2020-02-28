Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 28 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON NICL opened at GBX 1,305 ($17.17) on Friday. Nichols has a 52 week low of GBX 1,315 ($17.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $482.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,383 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,555.27.

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nichols in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

