Nimiq Price Tops $0.0008 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Nimiq has a market cap of $4.54 million and $450,493.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,503.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.67 or 0.02552071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.03568393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00682289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00784351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00085373 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00580506 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,374,789,566 coins and its circulating supply is 5,466,539,566 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

