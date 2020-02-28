Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in NIO by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NIO by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of NIO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

NIO stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

