Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.31

Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 313693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,037,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,427,000 after buying an additional 360,147 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

