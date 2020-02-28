Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.32. 28,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $166.57 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

