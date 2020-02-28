Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $144-154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.95 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.34-0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.15. 202,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,274. Novanta has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

