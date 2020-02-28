nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

