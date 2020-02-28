Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy producer will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.